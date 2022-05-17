17-Year-Old Arrested for Allegedly Pointing Handgun, Carjacking

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – A 17-year-old boy was arrested today for

allegedly pointing a gun at a woman and stealing her car at Desert Regional

Medical Center.

The Palm Springs Police Department responded to El Mirador Medical

Plaza around 7:40 a.m. on a report of a carjacking.

The victim told officers that she parked her vehicle in the parking

structure of DRMC when the 17-year-old allegedly pointed a handgun at her,

demanding her keys and car, police said. She told officers that out of fear for

her safety, she handed over her keys, and he fled in her vehicle.

Police said they were able to locate the vehicle in the 17000 block of

Sanborn in North Palm Springs by using the GPS tracking system OnStar. They

found two juveniles and one adult in the vehicle.

The three attempted to flee but were detained, according to police.

The 17-year-old who allegedly carried out the theft was not in the

vehicle, but he was found separately at a residence in Desert Hot Springs when

further investigation pointed to him as the primary suspect, police said.

He was booked into the Indio Juvenile Hall on suspicion of carjacking,

assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy.

The investigation was continuing into the other two juveniles and one

adult who were found inside the vehicle, police said.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-05-16-2022 17:49