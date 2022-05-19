2 Gang Members Arrested for Alleged Drug Possession

COACHELLA (CNS) – Two documented gang members were behind bars today

for allegedly driving recklessly and having approximately one ounce of

suspected methamphetamine in their vehicle in Coachella, authorities said.

Robert Miranda Rojas, 49, and 47-year-old Raymond Michael Rojas were

stopped Wednesday by officers with the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task

Force on suspicion of reckless driving near Avenue 53 and Lee Street, according

to the sheriff’s department. It was unclear if the pair are related.

Deputies identified them as documented gang members, with Robert Rojas

being on supervised release from a prior conviction for narcotics sales,

sheriff’s officials said.

A search of the vehicle turned up approximately one ounce of suspected

methamphetamine, according to the sheriff’s department.

Raymond Rojas was arrested on suspicion of possession of

methamphetamine for sales, transportation of narcotics, conspiracy and reckless

driving. He was being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Robert Rojas was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of

methamphetamine for sales, conspiracy and violation of supervised release. He

was being held without bail.

Both were booked into the John Benoit Detention Center.

