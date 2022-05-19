Duo Arrested for Alleged Package Thefts, Firearms/Narcotics Possession

CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) – Two people were behind bars today following

their arrests in Cathedral City on suspicion of stealing packages from porches,

and for allegedly having firearms and narcotics in their vehicle.

Dale Shane Adams, 39, of Yucca Valley, and 31-year-old Mallory Lynn

Bauer, of Temecula, were stopped by Rancho Mirage Special Enforcement Team

deputies on Wednesday because their silver minivan matched the description of a

vehicle used in a series of package thefts from porches, according to the

sheriff’s department.

Deputies searched their vehicle and allegedly found a 9mm pistol with

a 50-round drum magazine and a shoulder-mount stabilizer, 481 grams of

fentanyl, 62 grams of methamphetamine, 20 grams of cocaine and property from

the package thefts, according to the department.

Adams was arrested on suspicion of grand theft, numerous narcotics and

firearms violations and multiple outstanding arrest warrants, officials

said. He was being held in lieu of $501,000 bail.

Bauer was arrested on suspicion of grand theft. She was being held in

lieu of $25,000 bail.

Both were being held at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-05-19-2022 10:00