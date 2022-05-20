Man Arrested for Allegedly Breaking into Home, Striking Resident

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – A 36-year-old man was being held in lieu of

$35,000 bail today on suspicion of breaking into a Palm Springs home and

striking a resident in the face.

Taylor Donald Hurst of Palm Springs was arrested around 6:30 a.m.

Thursday when officers responded to a report of a disturbance between neighbors

in the 700 block of San Lorenzo Road, according to the Palm Springs Police

Department.

A resident told officers he was sleeping when someone broke his glass

sliding door, entered his home and struck him in the face, police said, noting

that the resident suffered facial injuries.

The intruder grabbed some unspecified items and fled the home, police said.

Hurst was arrested and booked on suspicion of robbery and assault with

a deadly weapon, police said. He was being held at the John Benoit

Detention Center in Indio.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-05-20-2022 12:18