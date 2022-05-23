FIND Food Bank Invites Community To Resource Fair

INDIO (CNS) – FIND Food Bank will host a resource fair tomorrow for

Coachella Valley community members to apply for and learn about available

resources.

“Current gas and grocery prices are causing more people to seek out

FIND for food assistance,” FIND Food Bank Director Lorena Marroquin said.

“And we want the community to know they are not alone, these programs are

designed to help them back on their feet.”

Area residents are invited attend the event from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday

at FIND’s warehouse and administration building at 83775 Citrus Ave. in Indio.

Attendees can apply for CalFresh food benefits and Medi-Cal, receive

free food and household necessities, and learn about more available resources,

according to the food bank.

Various booths will be set up at the warehouse’s parking lot for

attendees to walk up and receive application assistance and informational

materials. More than 20 local organizations will provide resources and

information.

FIND Food Bank is the Desert Regional Food Bank serving counties

across Southern California. The organization feeds an average of 150,000 people

in need each month.

