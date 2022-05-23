Man Arrested for Allegedly Breaking into Home, Striking Resident

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – A 36-year-old man accused of breaking into a Palm

Springs home and striking a resident in the face pleaded not guilty today

to three felony counts.

Taylor Donald Hurst of Palm Springs was arrested around 6:30 a.m.

Thursday when officers responded to a report of a disturbance between neighbors

in the 700 block of San Lorenzo Road, according to the Palm Springs Police

Department.

A resident told officers he was sleeping when someone broke his glass

sliding door, entered his home and struck him in the face with an iron, police

said, noting that the resident suffered facial injuries.

The intruder grabbed some unspecified items and fled the home, police

said. He was arrested a short time later.

Hurst was charged with robbery, assault with a non-firearm deadly

weapon to cause great bodily injury and burglary. He pleaded not guilty to all

three on Monday.

According to court records, he was previously convicted of one felony

count for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse. He was on probation when he

allegedly broke into the Palm Springs Home on Thursday.

He is slated to appear at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on June 2.

