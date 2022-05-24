Chihuahua Puppy Shot with Arrow in Desert Hot Springs

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – A Chihuahua puppy mix was shot through the

neck with an arrow in Desert Hot Springs today, requiring emergency surgery

that veterinarians believe will be successful in saving the pup’s life.

The four-month-old female was found early Monday morning by a woman in

the 15500 block of Avenida Florencita, near Camino Campanero, according to

the Riverside County Department of Animal Services.

Agency spokesman John Welsh said the resident, whose identity was not

released, was awakened by the pup yelping and immediately went to check

outside.

She found the Chihuahua with an arrow penetrating straight through the

little dog’s neck.

“For someone to willfully shoot this poor pup with an arrow is

disgusting,” Animal Services Director Erin Gettis said. “We are shocked, and

we hope someone can provide us any information as to who did this. Meanwhile,

we’ll continue to treat this puppy.”

The canine was turned over to a sheriff’s deputy, who then

relinquished it to an animal control officer, after which she was transferred

to the Coachella Valley Animal Campus in Thousand Palms for surgical removal of

the arrow, according to Welsh.

He said that, amazingly, the projectile did not “strike the puppy’s

vital arteries.”

“She is such a sweet puppy,” veterinary technician Emily Ellison,

who is caring for the dog, said. “I cannot imagine why anyone would do

something so terrible to such an innocent creature. It’s very sick.”

Video of the dog, before and after surgery, can be found at



Gettis said the Chihuahua, pending recovery, will eventually be placed

for adoption.

In the meantime, authorities are asking anyone with information about

the act of cruelty to contact the Department of Animal Services at 951-358-

7387.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-05-23-2022 17:53