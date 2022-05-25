Up to $5,000 Reward Offered After A Puppy Was Shot With An Arrow

Desert Hot Springs, Calif. — After a 4-month-old puppy was found on Monday with an arrow through her neck, PETA is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction on cruelty charges of the person(s) responsible.

A good Samaritan called the police, explaining that she had woken up to the sounds of a puppy screaming and found the dog in the 15500 block of Avenida Florencita, near the intersection with Camino Campanero. A sheriff’s deputy rushed the dog to the Coachella Valley Animal Campus for emergency surgery, and she’s expected to recover.

To help ensure justice for the puppy and to keep other dogs safe, PETA is asking for help from the public.

“This puppy was in so much pain from the arrow piercing her neck that her anguished cries prompted someone to go find her and call for help,” says PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange. “PETA is seeking information from the public so that the person responsible will face consequences for nearly killing this dog.”