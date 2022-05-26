`Goodfellas’ Star Ray Liotta Dies at 67

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – Actor Ray Liotta, best known for his leading role

in Martin Scorsese’s mob classic “Goodfellas,” died in his sleep today while

filming a movie in the Dominican Republic.

Liotta, 67, was filming a movie titled “Dangerous Waters.” There was

no immediate word on a cause of death.

A New Jersey native, Liotta rose to stardom in the 1980s, appearing in

the films “Something Wild” — which earned him a Golden Globe nomination –

– and “Dominick and Eugene” before portraying Shoeless Joe Jackson in Kevin

Costner’s cult-hit baseball fable “Field of Dreams.”

He became a superstar the following year with the release of

“Goodfellas,” in which he portrayed mobster-turned-informant Henry Hill in a

film that featured a who’s who of Hollywood greats, including Robert De Niro

and Joe Pesci.

He went on to appear in films including “Identity,” “Cop Land,”

“Hannibal,” “Smokin’ Aces,” “Wild Hogs,” “Killing Them Softly,” “The

Many Saints of Newark” and “No Sudden Move.”

He recently wrapped filming of the thriller “Cocaine Bear,” directed

by Elizabeth Banks.

Though known for his tough-guy roles, he also had a softer side,

appearing in “Muppets from Space” and “Muppets Most Wanted.”

Liotta also appeared on the small screen, most recently in Apple TV+’s

“Black Bird,” but also in shows such as “Shades of Blue,” “Hanna,”

“Young Sheldon,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and “Texas Rising.” He won

an Emmy in 2005 for his guest appearance in the medical drama “ER.”

“His work as an actor showed his complexity as a human being,”

actress Jamie Lee Curtis wrote on Twitter. “A gentle man. So sad to hear.”

Lorraine Bracco, who portrayed Liotta’s wife in “Goodfellas,” wrote

on Twitter she is “utter shattered” by the news.

“I can be anywhere in the world & people will come up & tell me their

favorite movie is `Goodfellas,”’ she wrote. “Then they always ask what

was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same

… Ray Liotta.”

Liotta recently got engaged to Jacy Nittolo. TMZ reported that she was

with him in the Dominican Republic.

Liotta is survived his 23-year-old daughter Karsen.

