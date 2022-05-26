Inmate Dies at John Benoit Detention Center

INDIO (CNS) – An inmate was pronounced dead today at the John Benoit

Detention Center in Indio, but foul play was not suspected.

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies were notified at 7:43

a.m Thursday about an unresponsive male inmate in his cell.

Custody and jail medical staff responded and administered life-saving

measures. Fire department personnel and American Medical Response assisted

further but were unsuccessful.

The inmate was pronounced dead at 8:15 a.m. There were no signs of

foul play, according to the department.

The man’s identity was withheld pending family notification.

The sheriff’s department assumed an investigation and the cause of the

inmates death will be determined by the Coroner’s Bureau.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-05-26-2022 15:29