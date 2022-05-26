Lost Lake Resort Residents Evacuated Due To 25-Acre Vegetation Fire

BLYTHE (CNS) – Residents of the Lost Lake Resort, north of Blythe,

were evacuated from their homes today due to a 25-acre vegetation fire posing a

structure threat to the RV park.

The Riverside County Fire Department assisted the Bureau of Indian

Affairs and the Colorado River Indian Tribes with the vegetation fire at around

11 a.m. Thursday.

According to the Riverside County Fire Department, California Highway

Patrol officers assisted with road closures along Highway 95.

At around 11:50 a.m. Caltrans District 8 announced the closure at of

northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 95 from Blythe to the Vidal

junction. The duration of the closure was unknown.

Southern California Edison also responded to the scene for downed

power lines, according to the fire department.

There were no reported injuries.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-05-26-2022 13:05