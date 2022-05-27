Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian In Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – A hit-and-run driver killed a pedestrian on the
shoulder of a Palm Springs roadway today.
The Palm Springs Police Department said it received several reports
beginning around 6:40 a.m. of a person lying on a dirt shoulder near East Palm
Canyon and South Broadmoor drives.
When officers arrived, they determined the male pedestrian was dead,
police said. A preliminary investigation revealed he was the victim of a hit-
and-run vehicle collision.
East Palm Canyon Drive was closed Friday at 7:53 a.m. from South
Broadmoor to Golf Club Drive while police investigated the collision. The road
was expected to remain closed until further notice.
The police department’s Traffic Division asked witnesses to call them
at 760-323-8125.
