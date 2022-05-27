Two Suspects Arrested For Starting The Elk Fire

On Thursday, May 26, 2022, at approximately 12:55 p.m. deputies from the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station responded to reports of a fire near Elk Trail in Yucca Valley. When deputies arrived, they immediately identified an area where they believe the fire started. While driving to that spot, deputies noticed a Toyota Prius driving away from the scene, and conducted a traffic stop.

Through investigation, deputies discovered the subjects in the vehicle, identified as Liam Stinson and Aaron McKeeman, were camping and ignited dry bush. The fire quickly spread and they were unable to control it. Both Stinson and McKeeman were arrested and booked in at the Morongo Basin jail where they are being held on $25,000 bail.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station at 760-366-4175. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to http://www.wetip.com.