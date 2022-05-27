Wind Advisory Issued for Parts of Riverside County

Coachella (CNS) – The South Coast Air Quality Management District

announced today a windblown dust advisory for tomorrow morning through the

weekend in parts of Riverside County.

High winds and dry conditions are expected to affect the San Gorgonio

Pass, the Coachella Valley and eastern Riverside County as early as 6 a.m.

Saturday, according to the agency. The dust advisory will remain in effect

through 11 p.m. Sunday.

According to the SCAQMD, the Coachella Valley is expected to be the

most impacted by the high winds and dry conditions. The agency recommends

people with heart or lung diseases to follow their doctor’s advice when dealing

with the outside conditions.

The National Weather Service posted a wind advisory effective Friday

afternoon that is expected to be in effect through Monday morning.

