Lost Lake Fire Near AZ Border Burns 5,727 Acres, 47% Contained

BLYTHE (CNS) – The Lost Fire near Lost Lake Resort, north of Blythe,

has burned at least 5,727 acres and is 47% contained today.

The fire began as a 25-acre vegetation blaze about 7 a.m. Thursday

near a recreational vehicle park, the Riverside County Fire Department

reported. Incident reports state that crews have since stopped its progression

and expect to fully contain the fire by Tuesday evening.

Fire authorities evacuated a recreational vehicle park Thursday when

the Lost Lake Fire had burned approximately 400 acres. All residents were

allowed to return to their homes Saturday evening.

Residents living in 15 homes along 15th Ave. in Arizona were also

evacuated when the fire spread across the border. Incident reports state that

they were able to return to their homes Sunday.

The blaze also prompted the closure of northbound and southbound lanes

of Highway 95 between Agnes Wilson Road and Second Avenue, Caltrans

reported. There was no estimated time when the lanes will reopen.

On Friday, there were 150 personnel involved in the firefight.

Approximately 124 fire personnel as of Monday continued to secure the perimeter

around the fire, which continues along both sides of the Colorado River in

California and Arizona.

Six large helicopters supported ground firefighters to contain the

spread. Ground firefighters used heavy equipment, a fire boat and engines to

mitigate the fire, according to incident reports.

Crews plan to keep the fire inside the river basin and away from

community areas to protect the impacted homes in Arizona along 15th Avenue.

Incident reports say firefighters are working with resource advisors to protect

identified cultural, archeological and other sensitive sites.

Firefighters from the Bureau of Indian Affairs and Colorado River

Indian Tribes have assisted in the firefight. One firefighter from another

agency suffered a non-life-threatening wound during the fire, Riverside County

Public Information Officer Jody Hagemann told City News Service.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

