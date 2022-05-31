Drone Boot Camp FAA Certifies 40 Students, Looks to Expand Next School Year

Students of the Palm Springs Unified School District learned about flying drones and drone cinematography over the weekend.

This camp is apart of the Palm Springs High School film pathway curriculum, which allows students to learn about the film and tv industry. More than 40 students attend the camp and had the opportunity to earn their FFA drone flying license and a free drone with Hollywood Drones.

The camp is put on by Hollywood Drones’ founder and instructor Skip Fredricks in conjunction with the school district.

This is the second camp hosted this month, and included students from PSHS and RMHS.

The district hope to expand the drones program into an afterschool drones racing club at PSUSD’s high schools and middle schools in the 2022-2023 school year.