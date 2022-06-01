Teenager Shot Outside Ulysses S. Grant High School in Van Nuys

VAN NUYS (CNS) – Ulysses S. Grant High School in Van Nuys was on

lockdown today after a teenage boy was shot outside the school.

The shooting occurred at about 3:24 p.m. as students were being

dismissed from the school, located at 13000 Oxnard St., according to the Los

Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles School Police Department.

The LAPD further reported that the shots might have come from a

vehicle, and units were searching for a green Honda Accord.

“Preliminary info is that today at approximately 3:24pm, a male

juvenile was shot in the area of Oxnard St. & Coldwater Canyon, in front of a

high school, and transported to a local hospital in stable condition. This

incident is believed to be gang related,” the LAPD tweeted at 4:22 p.m.

NBC4 reported that the victim was a male 10th grade student at the

school who was shot in the leg.

The high school was locked down for an unknown duration as authorities

investigated the shooting.

