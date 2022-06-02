24-Year-Old Man Behind Bars On Suspicion of Murdering His Baby

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – A 24-year-old Desert Hot Springs man was

being held without bail today for allegedly murdering his baby.

Officers responded to the 66100 block of First Street at around 11

a.m. on May 18 concerning a report of a baby not breathing, according to the

Desert Hot Springs Police Department.

Police say they attempted to save the baby, who was transported to a

hospital for further treatment. From there, the baby was airlifted to a

pediatric trauma center.

After an investigation, detectives arrested Miguel Jeronemo Martinez

Fernandez of Desert Hot Springs on suspicion of murder, police said.

He was booked to the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio. Fenandez

was charged with two felony counts — murder and assault on a child under 8

causing great bodily harm resulting in death.

There was no further information immediately available.

He pleaded not guilty to murder and was slated to appear at the Larson

Justice Center in Indio Friday morning.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-06-02-2022 09:12