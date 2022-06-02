Cathedral City Renames Streets To Honor Two Graduating High School Students

CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) – Two streets will be ceremonially renamed today

to recognize the academic excellence of two graduating students from Cathedral

City High School and Mount San Jacinto High School.

Christopher Vega of Mount San Jacinto High School and Sofia Gonzalez

of Cathedral City High School will have a street adjacent to their respective

school named after them for the entirety of a year starting Thursday.

Christopher has had near perfect attendance since attending MSJHS his

junior year, according to a statement from the city. He also participates with

strong leadership attributes and has maintained a 4.0 GPA during his senior

year.

He plans attend College of the Desert and pursue a career as an

emergency medical technician and paramedic.

Christopher’s street will be unveiled at 7:30 a.m. on the corner of

Landau Boulevard and McCullum Way.

Sofia was nominated for the 2022 Golden Lion award — the most

prestigious award a student can receive at CCHS, according to a statement from

the city. She was enrolled in honors, advanced placement and international

baccalaureate courses, achieving a GPA of about 4.7 for her senior year.

She plans to attend California State Fullerton to pursue a degree in

liberal arts and then a career as an elementary school teacher.

Sophia’s street will be unveiled at 8 a.m. on the corner of Date Palm

Drive and Dave Kelley Road in Cathedral City.

The street naming ceremonies recognize graduating high school students

each year.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-06-02-2022 01:49