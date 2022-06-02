Police Search For Vehicle in Fatal Hit-And-Run in Cathedral City

CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) – Police asked for help today to locate the

vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash between a motorcycle and a pickup truck

in Cathedral City that left one person dead and another critically injured.

Authorities are looking for a 2021 dark blue Nissan Titan Crew with

license plate number 61166K3.

According to the Cathedral City Police Department, the motorcycle was

traveling westbound on Ramon Road approaching Crossley Road at about 1:20 a.m.

May 15 when an eastbound pickup truck made a left turn from Ramon onto

Crossley, hitting the motorcycle.

When first responders arrived, they found the male driver and female

passenger of the motorcycle in the roadway with major injuries, police said.

The victims were taken to Desert Regional Medical Center, where 41-

year-old Enrique Hernandez of Indio, the driver, died and the passenger was in

critical but stable condition, Sgt. Jeffrey Barnett said.

The truck drove off after the crash and was last seen driving

westbound on Ramon Road, according to Barnett.

Police said evidence was left behind that allowed officers to identify

the truck and an investigation is ongoing to identify its driver.

Anyone with information about the crash was urged to contact the

Cathedral City Police Department at 760-770-0300.

