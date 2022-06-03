New Livestream on Registrar of Voters’ website shows real-time ballot counting

Just in time for the June 7 Primary Election, Riverside County Registrar of Voters launched a livestream of real time ballot counting. The new feature is available on the registrar’s website at voteinfo.net. The livestream provides the public virtual access to the room where ballots are counted.

As of June 2, a total of 1,302,569 ballots have been issued and 127,457 ballots have been returned to the Registrar of Voters office.

“This is part of our ongoing efforts to show transparency and increase engagement throughout the entire voting process, before, during and after elections,” said Registrar of Voters Rebecca Spencer. “We want voters to see that every validly cast ballot is counted, and to make sure we report timely election results after the closing of polls.”

Voters are encouraged to cast ballots as soon as possible so they can be included in the first Election Night results, which will be posted shortly after 8 p.m. on June 7 and updated every hour that evening. On Wednesday, June 8, election results will be posted at 6 p.m.

There are currently 26 vote centers open to help voters with in-person assistance from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Another 119 vote centers will open this Saturday, June 4, and will run through Election Day on June 7. Vote centers are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Voters may also cast their ballots in one of the 87 official drop boxes. For locations of vote centers and official drop boxes, visit voteinfo.net.

California residents may register to vote if they are U.S. citizens and at least 18 years old by Election Day. A person must re-register to vote after moving, changing names or changing political party preference.

Call the registrar’s office at (951) 486-7200 if you have any questions about your eligibility to vote or visit voteinfo.net.