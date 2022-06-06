Phil Mickelson Confirmed to Play in London LIV Golf Invite

The former host of the American Express tournament is officially signing with LIV golf investments.

Phil Mickelson confirmed on Twitter that he will play in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League’s first event this week.

The move by Lefty brings an end to his controversial four-month silence after explosive remarks about the PGA Tour.

The six-time major champ apologized for his previous comments but says he still intends to play in the upcoming PGA majors. It remains unclear if he will be able to play in the u-s open next week.