Man Pleads Not Guilty in Coachella Shooting Death

INDIO (CNS) – A 22-year-old man pleaded not guilty today to murder and

other charges for allegedly fatally shooting a 32-year-old man in Coachella.

Andrew Quintana Martinez of Coachella was booked into the Southwest

Detention Center at about 8 p.m. Thursday on suspicion of murder. He’s being

held in lieu of $1 million bail.

Martinez was charged with two felony counts for assault with a gun and

one felony count for murder. He pleaded not guilty to all of the charges

Tuesday.

He is slated to appear at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on June

14, when the court will decide whether there is enough evidence to move forward

with a trial.

Martinez has four other active cases for charges including battery,

kidnapping and being in possession of a firearm, according to court records.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting at 12:17 a.m. Thursday in

the 85000 block of Cairo Avenue, according to the Riverside County

Sheriff’s Department. They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The

victim was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

He was identified as Jose A. Molina of Coachella, sheriff’s officials said.

Investigators identified Martinez as the suspect and officers from the

Coachella Police Department arrested him in Indio.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting was urged to contact

Investigator Anderson of the sheriff’s Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777 or

Investigator Glasper of the sheriff’s Thermal Station at 760-863-8990.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-06-07-2022 14:48