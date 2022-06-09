College Nursing Program to Expand Free Healthcare Services With $75,000 Grant

PALM DESERT (CNS) – A college nursing program can expand its list of

free healthcare services in the Coachella Valley thanks to a $75,000 grant

announced today.

Cal State San Bernardino’s Palm Desert Campus received the grant from

the Houston Family Foundation for its Nursing Street Medicine program.

“We are so honored to be chosen by the Houston Family Foundation to

expand behavioral health services in the Coachella Valley,” Department of

Nursing instructor Diane Vines said in a statement. “We will educate our

future Valley nurses on how to work with those vulnerable populations with

empathy and skill.”

The program offers wound care, foot soaks, triage, health assessment,

checking vital signs and glucose levels, medications management and other

services for unsheltered, sheltered and vulnerable people in the Coachella

Valley.

According to the college, the funding will provide access to

telehealth technologies at nurse clinics throughout the area and increase the

ability to treat clients with mental health disorders. The program can also

partner with other organizations to also offer behavioral health assessments,

testing and medication administration.

Vines said the program works with the Desert Healthcare District, the

Coachella Valley Association of Governments, the Coachella Valley Volunteers in

Medicine and other organizations.

