College Nursing Program to Expand Free Healthcare Services With $75,000 Grant

PALM DESERT (CNS) – A college nursing program can expand its list of
free healthcare services in the Coachella Valley thanks to a $75,000 grant
announced today.
Cal State San Bernardino’s Palm Desert Campus received the grant from
the Houston Family Foundation for its Nursing Street Medicine program.
“We are so honored to be chosen by the Houston Family Foundation to
expand behavioral health services in the Coachella Valley,” Department of
Nursing instructor Diane Vines said in a statement. “We will educate our
future Valley nurses on how to work with those vulnerable populations with
empathy and skill.”
The program offers wound care, foot soaks, triage, health assessment,
checking vital signs and glucose levels, medications management and other
services for unsheltered, sheltered and vulnerable people in the Coachella
Valley.
According to the college, the funding will provide access to
telehealth technologies at nurse clinics throughout the area and increase the
ability to treat clients with mental health disorders. The program can also
partner with other organizations to also offer behavioral health assessments,
testing and medication administration.
Vines said the program works with the Desert Healthcare District, the
Coachella Valley Association of Governments, the Coachella Valley Volunteers in
Medicine and other organizations.
