Palm Springs Man Allegedly Assaulted Driver, Tried To Run Over Bicyclist

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – A 27-year-old man was charged today with

attempted murder and other charges following his arrest for allegedly ramming

into vehicles, assaulting a driver and attempting to run over a bicyclist in

Palm Springs.

Juaquin Mercer Moraga was charged with five felony counts for

attempted murder, two for vandalism, one for assault on a person causing great

bodily harm and a misdemeanor count for driving on a suspended or revoked

drivers license.

He is slated to appear for his arraignment at the Larson Justice

Center in Indio on Friday.

The Palm Springs Police Department responded to a report about a

silver Lexus ramming into vehicles near East Baristo Road and South Sunrise Way

in Palm Springs on Monday.

Police said Juaquin Mercer Moraga of Palm Springs was found with his

vehicle when officers arrived on scene. He had allegedly intentionally rammed

into vehicles, assaulted a driver and attempted to run over a bicyclist. Police

added that the department’s dispatch center also got other reports about a

silver Lexus driving recklessly and being involved in two other allegedly

intentional hit-and-run collisions.

No injuries were reported in the hit-and-run collisions.

CNS-06-09-2022 16:08