Construction Begins on Water Treatment Facility

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – Groundbreaking began today on a water

treatment facility designed to enhance conservation efforts.

The Desert Hot Springs City Council, Mission Springs Water District’s

Board, local business leaders, elected officials and members of the public

gathered Friday to celebrate the start of construction for the Regional Water

Reclamation Facility, which is expected to treat an additional 1.5 million

gallons of wastewater per day. Some homes currently using septic tanks will

soon be able to connect to MSWD’s treatment system.

Accompanying projects also under development include the Regional

Conveyance Line and the M-2 Septic to Sewer Projects.

According to General Manager Arden Wallum, it’s “one of the largest

endeavors the District has ever undertaken.” He said the projects represent

about $70 million in improvements to MSWD’s system.

“These upgrades will also alleviate a portion of existing wastewater

flows currently going to the Allan L. Horton Wastewater Treatment Plant,

extending the facility’s operational life by 10 years,” said Wallum.

“We’ve been talking about the need for the new Regional Plant for

several years now, but the timing is finally right,” said MSWD Board President

Russ Martin. The costs of the new plant will be covered through state-funded

grants and low-interest loans, he said. .

The plant will be built next to 19th and 20th avenues in Desert Hot

Springs, where the Mission Springs Water District’s solar installation is

located.

