Teens Arrested For Alleged Firearms Used in Robbery, `Ghost Gun’

INDIO (CNS) – A pair of teens were behind bars today on weapons

charges including firearms linked to an armed robbery in Bermuda Dunes and a

“ghost gun.”

Eddie Amezquita, 19, and documented gang member Isaac Anthony

Martinez, 18, were arrested Thursday after an investigation stemming from an

armed robbery in the 40000 block of Washington Street, according to the

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

The Coachella Valley Violent Gang Task Force was involved in arresting

Martinez as part of a robbery investigation that included criminal threats

and conspiracy. When they searched his residence, in the 80000 block of

Moonshine Drive in Indio, they allegedly seized a .38-caliber semi-automatic

handgun and a .22-caliber revolver.

The investigation led to the 83000 block of Lupine Avenue in Indio,

where law enforcement officials found a vehicle with multiple occupants and a

loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun without serial numbers — a so-called “ghost

gun.” Prior to their arrival, Amezquita allegedly fired a shot in front of a

home at the location, authorities said. He was arrested on suspicion of

possessing a concealed loaded firearm without serial numbers and negligent

discharge of a firearm.

Both men were booked into the John J. Benoit Detention center.

Martinez was held on $60,000 bail and Amezquita on $50,000.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-06-10-2022 09:46