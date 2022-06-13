20-Year-Old Behind Bars for Allegedly Shooting at Person in Coachella

COACHELLA (CNS) – A 20-year-old man was being held in lieu of $1

million today for allegedly shooting multiple times at a man standing in a

Coachella front yard.

Ramiro Reyes of Coachella was arrested Friday on suspicion of

attempted murder and being in possession of a short-barreled shotgun, according

to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

He was booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio.

Sheriff’s deputies responded around 3:30 p.m. Friday to the 50-900

block of Chiapas Drive in Coachella to reports of the shooting, which targeted

a man standing in his front yard, authorities said. The man was not injured.

Investigators identified Reyes as a suspect in the shooting and served

a warrant at his home, where he was arrested without incident. According to

the sheriff’s department, authorities searched his home and found a short-

barreled, sawed-off shotgun.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-06-13-2022 14:33