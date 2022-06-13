20-Year-Old Behind Bars for Allegedly Shooting at Person in Coachella

City News Service

COACHELLA (CNS) – A 20-year-old man was being held in lieu of $1
million today for allegedly shooting multiple times at a man standing in a
Coachella front yard.

Ramiro Reyes of Coachella was arrested Friday on suspicion of
attempted murder and being in possession of a short-barreled shotgun, according
to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

He was booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio.

Sheriff’s deputies responded around 3:30 p.m. Friday to the 50-900
block of Chiapas Drive in Coachella to reports of the shooting, which targeted
a man standing in his front yard, authorities said. The man was not injured.

Investigators identified Reyes as a suspect in the shooting and served
a warrant at his home, where he was arrested without incident. According to
the sheriff’s department, authorities searched his home and found a short-
barreled, sawed-off shotgun.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-06-13-2022 14:33

Trending Now

Follow us on Facebook

Privacy Policy

Suscribe Form Desktop

Nbc Palm Spring Logo

Download our App

Apple Store Logo

Play Store Logo

CONTACT US!

Submit your suggestions and questions