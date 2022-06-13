20-Year-Old Behind Bars for Allegedly Shooting at Person in Coachella

COACHELLA (CNS) – A 20-year-old man was being held in lieu of $1
million today for allegedly shooting multiple times at a man standing in a
Coachella front yard.
Ramiro Reyes of Coachella was arrested Friday on suspicion of
attempted murder and being in possession of a short-barreled shotgun, according
to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
He was booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio.
Sheriff’s deputies responded around 3:30 p.m. Friday to the 50-900
block of Chiapas Drive in Coachella to reports of the shooting, which targeted
a man standing in his front yard, authorities said. The man was not injured.
Investigators identified Reyes as a suspect in the shooting and served
a warrant at his home, where he was arrested without incident. According to
the sheriff’s department, authorities searched his home and found a short-
barreled, sawed-off shotgun.
Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.
CNS-06-13-2022 14:33