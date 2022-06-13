Record Temperatures Recorded in Parts of Riverside County

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Record temperatures were recorded in parts of

Riverside County, the National Weather Service reported today.

The low temperature in Riverside on Sunday was 64, the highest minimum

temperature since it was 63 in 2019. The low temperature on Sunday was 58

in Idyllwild and tied for the minimum high temperature set in 2013.

An excessive heat warning ended Sunday for parts of the Inland Empire,

where temperatures in the neighborhood of 110 degrees were recorded in the

Coachella Valley and the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.

The excessive heat warning took effect at 10 a.m. Thursday and was in

effect until 8 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

On noon Sunday, the temperature was 85 degrees in Corona, 89 degrees

in Riverside, 105 degrees in Thermal and 107 degrees in Palm Springs, according

to the NWS.

Overnight lows in many areas fell into the 80s, forecasters said.

Meteorologists said clear skies and light winds will accompany the

soaring mercury, with little relief until early this week, when a trough of low

pressure is slated to slide into the region.

Forecast models indicated that the Temecula Valley will benefit from

coastal marine layers most of the week, with highs remaining at or just below

90 and lows around 60 going into next weekend.

As usual during heat waves, forecasters urged residents to drink

plenty of fluids, seek out air conditioned spaces and check on vulnerable

relatives and neighbors.

People were also urged to keep their animals out of the sun, make sure

they access to clean drinking water and never leave pets in an unattended

vehicle.

A list of cooling centers in Riverside County can be found at

https://capriverside.org/Portals/2/PDF/Cool/May2022/2022@CoolCenterDirectory.pd

f.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-06-13-2022 04:29