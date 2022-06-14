Two Documented Gang Members Arrested, Suspected of Gun Violation

INDIO (CNS) – Two documented gang members with warrants out for their
arrest were behind bars today on suspicion of being in possession of an
unregistered firearm.
Jaime Angel Mejia, 24, and Nicholas Angel Mejia, 21, were arrested in
the 80-300 block of Paseo Tesoro in Indio on Tuesday following a weapons
investigation by the Coachella Community Action Team (CCAT), according to the
Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. It was unclear whether the suspects were
related.
Around 10 a.m., the deputies from the sheriff’s SWAT team, with CCAT,
searched a residence where they allegedly found one .40 caliber handgun with
the serial number removed, authorities said.
Both suspects were arrested and booked into the John J. Benoit
Detention Center.
Jaime Mejia had a $1 million felony warrant for his arrest after he
failed to appear in court on four felony counts of illegal firearm possession
charges, while Nicholas Mejia was charged with one felony count for being an
accessory aid in a felony to escape arrest/trial, authorities said.
Nicholas Mejia was also arrested on suspicion of being in possession
of an unregistered firearm, a high-capacity magazine and of a firearm in an
obliterated serial number, according to authorities. He was being held in lieu
of $10,000 bail.
