Desert Hot Springs Man Accused of Grand Theft at La Quinta Business

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – A 28-year-old man was arrested today for

allegedly having about $10,000 worth of stolen merchandise from a La Quinta

business.

Adrian Nicholas Vanwinkle of Desert Hot Springs was arrested Tuesday

morning following a grand theft investigation by the La Quinta Special

Enforcement Team, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

SET Officers searched a residence in the 64000 block of Harvest Moon

Road on Tuesday, where they allegedly found the stolen merchandise.

On June 5, a business in the 79000 block of Highway 111 reported a

grand theft incident from two days prior, and also similar thefts at their

other locations out of the area, according to authorities.

Vanwinkle was arrested on suspicion of grand theft, felony vandalism,

theft with priors and committing felony while on bail.

According to court records, Vanwinkle was on bail for battery and

illegal firearm possession due to a temporary restraining order. He also has

prior burglary and shoplifting convictions.

Vanwinkle was booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center and was

being held in lieu of $30,000.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-06-14-2022 16:31