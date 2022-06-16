Southwest Announces Nonstop Flights to San Jose From Palm Springs Coming Soon

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Daily year-round flight service to San Jose from

Palm Springs was announced today by Southwest Airlines.

The nonstop flights from Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) will

begin on Nov. 6, making it the third nonstop service to a Northern

California airport from Southwest Airlines.

“We’re thrilled to see the continued investment in our community by

Southwest,” said Palm Springs Mayor Lisa Middleton. “Since their arrival,

we’ve seen our airport set new passenger records, add more and more nonstop

options, and we now have more summer service than ever before. I want to thank

Southwest for continuing to grow at PSP.”

Southwest Airlines will have nine nonstop services with the upcoming

one to San Jose — six operating year-round and three operating seasonally.

Southwest has grown their service with PSP since Nov. 15, 2020, when

they joined the airport.

The airline also announced a second daily round-trip flight to Las

Vegas launching in July.

