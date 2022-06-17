19-Year-Old Arrested For Allegedly Shooting At Field Workers in Coachella

COACHELLA (CNS) – A 19-year-old man was arrested today on suspicion of

shooting at fieldworkers in Coachella.

Eduardo Salvador Pantaleon was detained on suspicion of homicide and

negligent discharge of a firearm by patrol deputies from the Coachella

Community Action Team.

Patrol deputies responded to an okra farm in the 46-300 block of

Dillon Road at around 11:40 a.m. on a report of a shooting.

After arriving and detaining Pantaleon, deputies searched and

allegedly found a loaded handgun in his possession.

Pantaleon was booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio.

