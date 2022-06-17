19-Year-Old Arrested For Allegedly Shooting At Field Workers in Coachella

City News Service

COACHELLA (CNS) – A 19-year-old man was arrested today on suspicion of
shooting at fieldworkers in Coachella.

Eduardo Salvador Pantaleon was detained on suspicion of homicide and
negligent discharge of a firearm by patrol deputies from the Coachella
Community Action Team.

Patrol deputies responded to an okra farm in the 46-300 block of
Dillon Road at around 11:40 a.m. on a report of a shooting.

After arriving and detaining Pantaleon, deputies searched and
allegedly found a loaded handgun in his possession.

Pantaleon was booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-06-17-2022 16:33

