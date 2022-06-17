22-Year-Old Arrested on Suspicion of Shooting 25-Year-Old Man Multiple Times

COACHELLA (CNS) – A 22-year-old man was being held in lieu of $1

million today for allegedly shooting a 25-year-old man multiple times in a

Coachella parking lot.

Issac Vargas was arrested Thursday on suspicion of murder, according

to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. May 30 in the 49200 block of Cesar

Chavez Street. Police said the victim was shot multiple times as he was

walking to his vehicle. Vargas allegedly approached the victim, shot him and

then fled the scene.

The victim was recovering from his injuries at a local hospital,

according to authorities.

Investigators identified Vargas as the suspect and searched his

residence in the 84200 block of Redondo Sur in Coachella, where they found and

arrested him Thursday.

He was booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio.

