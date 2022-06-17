Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Sells Advance Tickets

INDIO (CNS) – Advance tickets went on sale today for next year’s

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The event is scheduled for the weekends of April 14-16 and April 21-23.

Lineup information for the popular music festival will be released at

a later date.

General admission three-day tickets were available Friday starting at

$549, including entrance to the venue and day parking lots for all three days.

VIP three-day tickets start at $1,199.

Information about payment plans and other pass options can be found at

http://www.Coachella.com/Fees. The festival’s ticketing platform is now powered

exclusively by AXS, according to organizers, so attendees must create or update

their AXS Coachella Fan accounts before purchasing their tickets.

The festival annually brings upward of 250,000 fans to the Empire Polo

Club in Indio over its two weekends.

