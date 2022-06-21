Coachella Valley Firebirds Hire Bylsma as Head Coach

COACHELLA VALLEY (CNS) – The Coachella Valley Firebirds are bringing

some Stanley Cup winning experience to coach its AHL hockey team, the team has

announced on its website.

Dan Bylsma was hired as the head coach of the Coachella Valley

Firebirds, the affiliate of the NHL Seattle Kraken, and will become the first

coach in the new franchise’s history. He was the head coach of the Pittsburgh

Penguins when they won the Stanley Cup in 2009, and played for the Los Angeles

Kings and Anaheim Ducks.

“We’re excited to name Dan Bylsma the first head coach in Coachella

Valley Firebirds history,” Seattle Kraken general manager Ron Francis said.

“The head coach of our American Hockey League affiliate plays a critical role

in developing future Kraken players. Dan worked with our prospects this past

season in Charlotte and brings a wealth of NHL and AHL experience to our new

AHL club. We look forward to Dan guiding our team.”

In addition to coaching the Penguins, Bylsma was an assistant coach

for the Charlotte Checkers, home of the defending Calder Cup Champions, and was

selected assistant coach by the Seattle Kraken August 2021.

“I am honored and excited to be joining the Coachella Valley

Firebirds as the first coach in team history,” Bylsma said. “This is a unique

opportunity to continue collaborating with the Seattle Kraken in building a

championship organization from the desert floor up. I look forward to curating

the product on the ice to be a proud representation of the people, spirit and

passion that define the Coachella Valley.”

Bylsma coached in the NHL for eight years, six with the Penguins and

two with the Buffalo Sabres. He was awarded the Jack Adams Award given to the

league’s most outstanding coach in 2011 during his time with the Penguins. He

coach the Sabres from 2015 to 2017.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dan Bylsma to the Firebirds family and

look forward to his leadership in building a unified roster of players as well

as creating a championship product on the ice,” Steve Fraser, president of

Acrisure Arena and the Coachella Valley Firebirds, said. “We believe that Dan

best represents the core values of the Seattle Kraken and the Coachella Valley

Firebirds as well as the spirit of our community. We anticipate great things

coming out of the Coachella Valley as we embark on our debut season under his

leadership.”

Bylsma was appointed head coach of the United States Olympic Hockey

Team for the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

The Firebirds will play their inaugural season at Acrisure Arena which

starts in December.

