Wildland Fire Breaks Out in Mecca

MECCA (CNS) – Firefighters today worked to contain a 1.5-acre fire

that erupted in Mecca.

The Riverside County Fire Department responded to Grant Street and

Highway 111 at around 9:50 a.m. Tuesday, where flames were slowly spreading

through thick vegetation.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was unknown.

