Three Suspects Behind Bars in Multiple Shootings

COACHELLA (CNS) – Two men and a juvenile were behind bars today for

their alleged involvement in a shooting where a residence and multiple vehicles

were struck.

Caillou Marcus Renteria, 20, and a 16-year-old juvenile were arrested

Tuesday on suspicion of being involved in the shooting the evening of May 31 in

Coachella.

Issac Marquez Vargas, 22, is also suspected of taking part in the

shooting. He was arrested Thursday evening for allegedly shooting a 25-year-old

man multiple times in a Coachella parking lot May 30, according to the

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Vargas was charged with one felony count of attempted murder with

enhancements for discharging a firearm causing great bodily harm, great bodily

injury, committing while on bail and being armed/using a weapon.

The sheriff’s department said additional charges will be filed by the

Riverside County District Attorney’s Office for his alleged involvement in the

May 31 shooting.

He was being held without bail at the John J. Benoit Detention Center

in Indio.

On the night of May 31, deputies from the sheriff’s Thermal Station

responded to the 52700 block of Genoa Drive in Coachella to a report of a

shooting between three subjects. No injuries were reported in the shooting.

Investigators identified Renteria, Vargas and the juvenile as

suspects. All three reside in Coachella.

The sheriff’s Special Weapons and Tactics team and the Thermal

Station’s Investigations Bureau arrested the juvenile at his residence in the

48100 block of La Playa Street in Coachella on Tuesday morning.

Renteria was found in his residence in the 49400 block of Tulipan

Street in Coachella on Tuesday night by the Investigations Bureau.

Both suspects were arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide.

Authorities said they were also wanted for two additional shootings in

Coachella. It was unclear whether they’re wanted for the same two shootings.

Renteria will have additional charges filed by the DA’s Office. He was

being held in lieu of $1 million at the John J. Benoit Detention Center.

The juvenile will have additional charges filed by the Juvenile

Probation Department, authorities said.

