Thunderstorm Cells Pound Mountains Around Banning Pass, Coachella Valley

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Thunderstorm cells dumped heavy rain in parts of the

San Bernardino National Forest today and caused roadway flooding in the San

Gorgonio Pass and east of the Coachella Valley, while lightning strikes caused

damage in at least one location, amid the first monsoonal activity of summer.

According to the California Highway Patrol, one lane on Interstate 10

in the San Gorgonio Pass became impassable after a downpour shortly before 3

p.m.

Additional flooding occurred on Highway 177 in the Eagle Mountain

area, just north of Desert Center, according to the CHP. Hail was also reported

there.

About 3 p.m., lightning charred a utility pole in the area of Highway

74 and Lake Hemet Road in Anza, according to the Riverside County Fire

Department.

It was unknown whether the strike triggered a power outage.

No fires were reported in connection with the storm cells.

At 4:30 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a Severe

Thunderstorm Warning covering the Anza Valley, La Quinta, Mountain Center, Palm

Desert and Palm Springs.

Doppler radar images for the area showed intense cells rolling south

to north through the wilderness at the south end of the San Bernardino National

Forest, over the eastern Coachella Valley.

The cells were expected to shed some of their energy and begin

dissipating at nightfall.

Meteorologists said high humidity and elevated temperatures,

influenced by a fetch of moisture pushing into Southern California from Mexico,

generated conditions ripe for convective-driven instability.

“By Wednesday afternoon, monsoonal moisture will be fully in place,

with surface mass convergence,” according to an NWS statement. “This looks to

provide the best opportunity of thunderstorms to develop. Most cells will

produce .25 to .50 inches.”

Prognostication charts published by the NWS showed dueling high- and

low-pressure systems over Southern California on Wednesday afternoon, with the

possibility of scattered thunderstorms in most of Riverside and San Bernardino

counties.

“There may be just enough moisture remaining Thursday to allow for

isolated showers or thunderstorms to develop over the mountains … before dry

weather returns Friday and into the upcoming weekend,” the agency stated.

In the Riverside metropolitan area, the swelter will continue for the

rest of the week, with highs generally in the mid- to upper-90s and lows in the

mid- to upper-60s.

Triple-digit heat will remain the norm in the Coachella Valley, with

the mercury topping out between 105 and 110 degrees going into the weekend,

while overnight temps won’t fall much below 80. In the Temecula Valley, peak

temperatures are expected to hover in the upper 80s to low 90s, with lows

falling to around 60 this week, according to the NWS.

