Two-Vehicle Collision Causes Serious Injuries in Palm Desert

PALM DESERT (CNS) – A two-vehicle collision left one person with

serious injuries in Palm Desert today, according to authorities.

The Riverside County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol

responded to the eastbound lane of Highway 74 at about noon Wednesday.

One person was transported to a nearby hospital by airship with

serious injuries, according to the fire department.

Highway 74 was closed in both directions within city limits for

approximately four hours.

No further information was immediately available, according to a

spokesperson with the fire department.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-06-22-2022 13:13