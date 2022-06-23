$76M award from the state to build a Behavioral Health campus in Coachella

By NBC Palm Springs Staff

The Riverside University Health System announced they received $76 million to build a behavioral health campus in Coachella.

It’s a “once in a generation opportunity to build the facilities needed in Riverside County for those with

behavioral health needs,” RUHS Behavioral Health Department Director Dr. Matthew Chang said in a statement.

The award was part of the Behavioral Health Continuum Infrastructure Program’s competitive grant opportunity, according to RUHS. RUHS Behavioral Health worked with community partners to submit applications to the BHCIP program for “recovery villages.”

— with reports from CNS