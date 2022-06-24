PSIFF Shortfest: “No Man’s Land”

Kristen Buckels co-wrote and directed the short film “No Man’s Land” as a dark comic answer to our penchant for cults or stories about cults like NXIVM. The 21-minute short is a funny, witty, and intriguing exploration of the women who fall into the seductive charms of cults. I sat down with Buckels to talk about her interest in making the short, and her love for the desert even during the summer.

“No Man’s Land” is making its world premiere at the Palm Springs International Festival of Short Films on Saturday, June 25 at 3:30 pm under the Freaks, Geeks, & Creeps category. For more information, click here.