PSIFF Shortfest: The Immigrant Experience in “Yulisa” and “El Carrito”

Two films about the immigrant experience are my picks this weekend from the Palm Springs International Film Festival of Short Films. The first is “Yulisa” from directors Jonathan Schienberg and Joshua Echevarria. It’s a docu-short about a young pregnant woman trapped in a U.S.-Mexico border town. “Yulisa” is part of the Close-Ups category which will be shown on Sunday, June 26 at 10:45 am.

The other movie I’m recommending is “El Carrito” from Zahida Pirani. It’s about a street vendor who learns an important life lesson by taking a leap of faith. “El Carrito” is part of the Welcome to the Neighborhood category and will be shown Sunday, June 26 at 3:30 pm.

For more information on the two films, click here.