Camelot Theater: Palm Springs Rewinds Summer Movie Series

During the hot summer months, the Historic Camelot Theatre is offering relief from the heat every Saturday night with a blast from the past.

In July, the theater will feature Quentin Tarantino’s well known films during the Palm Springs Rewinds series.

7/2 – RESERVOIR DOGS

7/16- PULP FICTION

7/23- KILL BILL VOL. 1

7/30- KILL BILL VOL. 2

The series kicked off in June with a look at the Coen Brothers’ hits: The “Big Lebowski,” “Fargo,” and “O Brother, Where Art Thou?”

In August, Wes Anderson will round up the summer series event.

More information can be found at www.psculturalcenter.org.

Tickets and All Access Film Passes are available now https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/ps-rewinds-film-retrospective-397279

Palm Springs Rewinds is a program produced by the Palm Springs Cultural Center, a 501C3 non-profit. Screening film festivals, revival screenings, retrospectives, and special premieres, the PSCC continues the communities’ storied cinematic legacy that began when their home venue, the Historic Camelot Theatre, originally opened its doors in 1967.