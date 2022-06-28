Death Toll Rises to 50, Three Arrested in Possible Deadliest Human Smuggling Incident in San Antonio

President Biden on Tuesday said the deaths underscore the need to go after criminal trafficking rings.
“Exploiting vulnerable individuals for profit is shameful, as is political grandstanding around tragedy, and my administration will continue to do everything possible to stop human smugglers and traffickers from taking advantage of people who are seeking to enter the United States between ports of entry,” Biden said.
The truck went Monday through a checkpoint north of Laredo, Texas, said US Rep. Henry Cuellar, who represents a district including Laredo and San Antonio, which are about 150 miles apart. Cuellar spoke Tuesday with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and has been in touch with US Border Patrol, he told CNN.
Mexico’s attorney general will investigate the deaths, the country’s foreign minister said on Twitter.
