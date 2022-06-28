Tennis Legend Rosie Casals Organizing Free Youth Tennis Clinics in East Valley

Brandy Flores

Two-time International Hall of Fame Tennis player, Rosie Casals and her non-profit, The Love & Love Tennis Foundation have partnered with Indio and Coachella Valley high schools to bring back free kids tennis clinics this summer.

Sponsored by FILA, the free youth clinics (Ages 7-17) take place twice a week at each high school along with more locations throughout the east valley, starting July 5th.

“We are excited to have these two high schools involved in providing opportunities for kids in the East Valley to learn and play tennis,” said LLTF founder Rosie Casals, a two-time International Tennis Hall of Famer. “We hope to be able to grow this program every year and keep adding high schools in various locations to offer neighborhood kids the opportunity to play tennis.”

 

SCHEDULE INFORMATION

  • All youth clinics are free for kids ages 7-17
  • Starting July 5th, 2022
  • Indio high school – 8:00AM – 9:15AM
  • Coachella Valley high school –  8:00AM – 9:15AM

Info on Love & Love Tennis Foundation: Rosie Casals –Sportswomn@aol.com (760) 772-9411

