Hundreds of SCE Customers Lose Power in Palm Desert and Indian Wells

PALM DESERT (CNS) – Nearly 580 Southern California Edison customers lost power Wednesday in Palm Desert and Indian Wells due to a bad underground switch.

The power outage was reported around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday and SCE crews were able to restore most of the power by about 2:30 p.m., the utility said.

“They’ve been working on it steadily, so it’s an incremental thing ever since the outage started,” SCE spokesman Jeffrey Monford told City News Service.

He added that crews couldn’t give an exact number of remaining affected customers as they continued to work on the outage Wednesday afternoon.

The Coachella Valley is one of the few areas where SCE’s grid infrastructure has underground power lines instead of poles, Monford told CNS. Wednesday’s outage happened underground with a bad switch that was eventually replaced by SCE crews, he added.

