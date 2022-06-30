Small Fire Scorches Brush in Thermal

THERMAL (CNS) – A brush fire scorched less than an acre of vegetation in the Thermal area Thursday, but no injuries or structural damage were reported.

The Riverside County Fire Department responded around 8:15 a.m. Thursday to the fire near Avenue 66 and Fillmore Street. Avenue 66 was closed between Pierce and Martinez roads while crews battled the blaze.

Forward progress of the fire was quickly stopped, but crews remained on the scene Thursday morning to continue dousing hot spots.

The cause of the fire was unknown.