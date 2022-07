Computer Outage Affects College of the Desert Students, Staff

PALM DESERT (CNS) – A computer outage was affecting student and staff

access to various College of the Desert online services today.

It was unclear what caused the outage, but college officials said

access was restored by late Tuesday morning to Canvas, Adobe and Microsoft

Teams servies.

Efforts were continuing to restore access to other systems and programs.

