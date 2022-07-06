CVWD Receives $1.5 Million Grant to Update Water Infrastructure

COACHELLA (CNS) – Rep. Raul Ruiz and the U.S. Department of

Agriculture announced a $1.5 million grant today for the Coachella Valley Water

District to update its infrastructure.

“Safe, clean drinking water is essential for our public health and

the well-being of our children,” Ruiz, D-Palm Desert, said in a statement.

“By modernizing our outdated water pipelines, this $1.5 million federal grant

will make a positive difference in my constituents’ lives and ensure they have

an adequate supply of clean drinking water.”

CVWD received the grant money through two USDA programs — the Water

and Waste Disposal Grants to Alleviate Health Risks on Tribal Lands and

Colonias and the Appalachian Regional Commission Grants.

“USDA believes that people everywhere, regardless of where they live,

should have peace of mind using basic community infrastructure, whether

that means drinking safe water or having equipment to learn skills for a new

career,” USDA Rural Development Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small said in a

statement.

