CVWD Receives $1.5 Million Grant to Update Water Infrastructure

COACHELLA (CNS) – Rep. Raul Ruiz and the U.S. Department of
Agriculture announced a $1.5 million grant today for the Coachella Valley Water
District to update its infrastructure.
“Safe, clean drinking water is essential for our public health and
the well-being of our children,” Ruiz, D-Palm Desert, said in a statement.
“By modernizing our outdated water pipelines, this $1.5 million federal grant
will make a positive difference in my constituents’ lives and ensure they have
an adequate supply of clean drinking water.”
CVWD received the grant money through two USDA programs — the Water
and Waste Disposal Grants to Alleviate Health Risks on Tribal Lands and
Colonias and the Appalachian Regional Commission Grants.
“USDA believes that people everywhere, regardless of where they live,
should have peace of mind using basic community infrastructure, whether
that means drinking safe water or having equipment to learn skills for a new
career,” USDA Rural Development Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small said in a
statement.
Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.
CNS-06-30-2022 15:09